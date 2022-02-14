-
A lawmaker from Hardin County is hoping Kentucky follows the example of Tennessee and other states that don’t impose an income tax on its…
Striking General Motors workers will stay on the picket lines for at least another week until they vote on a tentative contract with the…
For American whiskey producers, their tariff-induced hangover became more painful in late 2018 when a downturn in exports accelerated, especially in the…
Retaliatory tariffs caused a sharp downturn in American whiskey exports in the last half of 2018 as distillers started feeling the pain from global trade…
The partial government shutdown that had furloughed some 800-thousand employees is a stark reminder to workers that a regular paycheck is not a guarantee.…
A new report shows Kentucky has actually added fewer jobs in the 21 months since the controversial right-to-work law was passed in 2017, compared to the…
New research finds that Kentucky law puts those who take out installment loans at risk. The Pew Charitable Trust is calling for more protection and…
A new study shows Kentucky’s business tax environment had the greatest improvement in the nation. The state ranked 23rd this year in the 2019 State…
