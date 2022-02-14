-
A Kentucky lawmaker wants to make it easier for police to get warrants to draw blood to test for drugs or alcohol in DUI cases.This comes after a state…
-
A state Senate committee has passed a bill that would crack down on habitual drunk drivers.The bill would double the five-year “look-back period” for…
-
Kentucky’s Senate President says a GOP colleague does NOT have legal immunity from being charged with drunk driving.The Courier-Journal reports that…
-
Prosecutors should dismiss DUI charges against state Sen. Brandon Smith because the state constitution prohibits lawmakers from being arrested during the…
-
Hundreds of police officers at the local and state level are being honored for their efforts to stop impaired driving in Kentucky. The Office of Highway…
-
Kentucky judges could order breathalyzers installed into the vehicles of drunk driving offenders under a bill approved Wednesday in the House Judiciary…
-
State Rep. Curry Todd's arraignment on drunken driving and weapons charges has been delayed until next week. The Collierville Republican was arrested in…