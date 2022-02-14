-
Tuesday's verdict comes as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart face thousands of lawsuits filed by communities across the U.S. The companies say they did nothing wrong dispensing huge quantities of opioids.
-
A Southern Indiana county is on pace to have one of its worst years ever for opioid overdoses.Last week, the Clark County Health Department received two…
-
-
Terrance D. is the father of two daughters and lives in Lexington. He’s a carpenter and owns a small construction company.More than 15 years ago, Terrance…
-
Terrance D. has been sober for more than 15 years and Narcotics Anonymous has been a big part of his recovery. He uses a pseudonym when speaking publicly…
-
-
-
-
Some drug and alcohol treatment centers in Kentucky are reporting an increase in demand for services since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early March.…
-
Emergency response data from across the Ohio Valley show sharp increases in suspected drug overdoses since March, when health measures including school…