The president of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says opioid abuse is taking a toll on the state’s economic growth and development. David Adkisson says…
A Bowling Green organization that provides treatment for youth suffering from alcohol and drug dependency has received additional state dollars. Attorney…
Labels for the first long-acting opioid addiction treatment device are rolling off printing machines Friday. Trainings begin Saturday for doctors who want…
A new study says prescriptions for commonly abused medications and doctor-shopping by pill seekers have decreased since Kentucky passed legislation…
Going to college has just gotten easier for high school seniors who have overcome prescription drug abuse. Attorney General Jack Conway announced a new…
An eastern Kentucky official has announced a settlement in a lawsuit over the drug OxyContin.The Appalachian News-Express cited a statement from Pike…
Kentucky has made inroads in its fight against illegal drug abuse, and the momentum against drug pushers has gained steam thanks to a new law aimed at…