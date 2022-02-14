-
The superintendent of Warren County Public Schools says the new dropout policy that will be implemented statewide creates increased challenges for…
Kentucky is inching closer to a mandatory increase in the dropout age for public school students. As of Tuesday, 92 school districts had adopted the new…
Advocates for raising the dropout age in Kentucky have a new hope heading into the next legislative session. Currently, Kentucky law allows 16-year-olds…
Hardin County Schools will use a $1 million grant from the Defense Department to bolster dropout prevention efforts. The grant announced Thursday in…