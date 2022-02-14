-
Student teams from across the coalfields of eastern Kentucky came together at the Knott County Sportsplex, bringing with them drones that they themselves…
People flying drones over key infrastructure sites without permission could face jail time under a bill passed by the Kentucky House.The bill would expand…
Nationally, drones are increasing in popularity and some Kentucky legislators want stricter regulations on how the devices are used.A proposed bill,…
Kentucky’s junior U.S. Senator says he plans to filibuster one of President Obama’s judicial nominations.Bowling Green Republican Rand Paul says he wants…
A bill that seeks to define how drones could be used by Kentucky law enforcement groups has yet to get a hearing in the General Assembly. Under the…
A Kentucky state representative who has co-sponsored legislation to limit the use of surveillance drones says the bill provides an exemption for the use…
A letter sent to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul from the FBI says the bureau has used domestic drones for surveillance in ten cases since 2006. The letter…
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says he's still waiting for FBI officials to answer questions about how the agency is using drones in the U.S.Appearing…