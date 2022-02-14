-
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in Bowling Green are going to look similar to last year because of the surging omicron variant, but the committee…
-
A three day celebration of the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. kicks off Wednesday in Bowling Green with an event at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. A…
-
Fifty years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn. In February, a play called The Mountaintop was presented in Henderson…
-
A Kentucky university is recognizing the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.Campbellsville University will mark the…
-
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.A play featuring a fictionalized account of Dr. King’s final night…