Dr. Gary Ransdell

-
Western Kentucky University President Gary Ransdell is preparing to write a new chapter in his higher education career. Dr. Ransdell will retire from WKU…
-
The man chosen as the preferred candidate to lead Western Kentucky University is meeting with the campus community this week. Dr. Timothy Caboni comes…
-
WKU President Gary Ransdell says the elimination of a senior administration level position at the school will help balance the campus budget this…
-
Oregon native Bryan Lietzke has been in the U.S. Air Force for eleven years. He’s been deployed to Afghanistan five times.On Saturday afternoon he’ll have…