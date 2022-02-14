-
-
The Warren County-based International Center of Kentucky is hoping to soon be able to resettle more refugees across the Bowling Green region now that…
-
-
-
-
-
President-elect Joe Biden is planning to reinforce the nation’s refugee resettlement efforts after a dramatic decrease in admissions under President…
-
President-elect Joe Biden received a bigger turnout in the Ohio Valley in 2020 than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. So did his opponent Donald Trump.In an…
-
-
The Missing Voters: The Ohio Valley Has Some Of The Nation’s Lowest Voter Turnout. What Could ChangeThis fall, Lexington, Kentucky, activist and artist Devine Carama launched a different kind of road trip across his home state. He visited a dozen cities…