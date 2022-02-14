-
The Vatican has restored a priest of his duties within the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro. Father Joseph Edward Bradley was permanently suspended from…
The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro has released the names of more than a dozen priests who have credible allegations against them for sexual abuse of a…
The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro has temporarily suspended a priest while he’s being investigated on child sexual abuse allegations.Fr. Joseph Edward…
The head of a Catholic Diocese in Kentucky says he has no knowledge that a former priest removed from ministry in Tennessee committed any sexual…
The Diocese of Owensboro wants to have a conversation with the public about sexual misconduct in the Catholic Church. The diocese will hold a listening…