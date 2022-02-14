-
When Angela Lautner was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2000, she remembers the list price of insulin being approximately $25 per vial. As an airline…
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, legislators and advocates on Tuesday urged passage of House Bill 12, which would limit how much insurers can charge for a…
A legislative task force formed to address emergency diabetes needs in Kentucky met for the first time this week. The group, made up of legislators who…
A study by the United Health Foundation ranks Kentucky 48th in its annual report on senior citizens. That’s a slight improvement over the state’s ranking…
