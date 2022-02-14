-
Kentucky has 134,000 open jobs and that number is expected to increase. The state’s Labor Cabinet and Education and Workforce Development Cabinet have…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin has shuffled his leadership team again, tapping Labor Cabinet Secretary Derrick Ramsey to be the new leader of the Education and Workforce…
-
Kentucky’s Labor Secretary said the state has one of the lowest labor force participation rates in the nation. Derrick Ramsey said an estimated 200,000…
-
Governor Matt Bevin has launched a pilot program that will give high school graduates paid apprenticeships in Kentucky’s social services offices across…
-
Kentucky Labor Secretary Derrick Ramsey was in Barren County this week to announce new youth apprenticeship programs. The new programs include the fields…
-
Kentucky’s labor secretary is trying to get more employers to offer apprenticeship programs that provide employment and on-the-job training for new…
-
Governor Matt Bevin’s administration is counting on a growing apprenticeship program to help fill Kentucky’s future workforce needs.More than 1,100…