-
The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for young people in high school and college in Kentucky and across the U.S. The threat of illness, the…
-
School counselors in Kentucky say students are struggling with an increase in depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts during the coronavirus…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has sickened more than 450,000 Kentuckians and claimed the lives of more than 7,000 people in the Bluegrass State.Along with the…
-
A mental health counselor at Western Kentucky University is urging families to improvise this holiday season in place of their traditional gatherings.…
-
For a lot of pregnant woman, there are difficult choices to make as they weigh their own health and well-being against that of their unborn child. There’s…
-
Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville will participate in a nationwide clinical study about the use of deep brain stimulation as an…