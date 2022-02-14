-
A left-leaning public policy group in Kentucky says a student loan debt plan from President Biden would have a huge impact on the state’s college…
Some Kentuckians living in central and eastern counties with medical debt may find out soon their bills have been paid off.A large donation from two…
According to a new report, Kentucky ranks third among states with the lowest credit card debt.At the beginning of the year, Americans owed more than $1…
Legislation aimed at reducing Kentucky's debt is headed to the Senate floor. The measure seeks to lower overall debt over time. The bill limits general…
An annual report that describes the state’s financial outlook shows that Kentucky has once again gone deeper into debt. The report, when compared with…