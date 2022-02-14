-
Kentucky's attorney general says thousands of former Daymar College students will begin receiving restitution checks totaling $1.2 million.Attorney…
Bowling Green mayor Bruce Wilkerson is adding the title of college president to his resume.Daymar College announced Wednesday that Wilkerson will lead…
A for-profit college targeted by Kentucky’s Attorney General says it will close its Louisville operations, and is seeking to transfer its students.The…
A federal judge has ruled that the Kentucky Attorney General’s lawsuit against Daymar College can move forward in Daviess Circuit Court. The for-profit…