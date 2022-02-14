Dawson Springs

-
Just two weeks after a deadly tornado struck western Kentucky, communities there are “overflowing” with donations and supplies. Officials are asking that…
Gov. Andy Beshear has reported a new death from record-breaking tornadoes that hit western and central Kentucky Dec. 10 and 11. The most recent victim is…
Many western and southern Kentucky tornado victims will not be home for the holidays. In fact, Christmas will be very different this year. This month’s…
National Weather Service storm surveyors are still working this week to determine just how strong the tornadoes were in western Kentucky over the weekend…
Four tornadoes devastated western Kentucky Friday night, the largest of which traveled more than 227 consecutives miles. Among those communities hit…
A former United States Postal Service Employee has been sentenced to six months in prison followed by six months of house arrest for destroying, hiding…