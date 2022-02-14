-
The fear and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic has changed daily life for every family in Kentucky.It may not be known for months, or…
-
A library in western Kentucky is one of three in the state chosen for a pilot program to increase access to jobs and human services.The McLean County…
-
As Americans look toward the New Year, there’s a universal hope for peace in a world so often troubled by conflict and war. Members of a group called…
-
The Daviess County Public Library could become the first library in Kentucky to employ a full-time social worker. The social worker would train and…
-
Owensboro Innovation Academy is adding another new opportunity to a public high school that’s already breaking the mold. The school is partnering with…
-
A program at the Daviess County Public Library will allow residents to check out a different kind of book.Saturday’s Human Library will feature…
-
An independent filmmaker from Owensboro is wrapping up an effort to help spotlight other filmmaking talent in the region."Unscripted: An Indie Film…