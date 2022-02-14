-
Senate Republicans have nominated Greensburg business owner David Givens to become the second-highest ranking official in the state Senate.Republicans…
-
Senator David Givens says he understands that some people may get the wrong idea when they hear about legislation he is proposing concerning computer…
-
A bill that would allow computer programming courses to count toward foreign language requirements in Kentucky schools has passed out of a Senate…
-
A state senator who represents parts of south-central Kentucky isn't betting on major changes to the state's tax code this upcoming legislative session.…
-
After more than a decade under the same leader, Senate Republicans are poised to choose their chamber's next president Tuesday in Frankfort. But…