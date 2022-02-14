-
The Kentucky State Barbeque Festival in Danville is growing. Now in its fourth year, the festival is expanding from a two-day event to a three-day event,…
-
WKU alumnus Larnelle Harris is among the winners of the 2014 Governor’s Awards in the Arts. The honorees were announced Wednesday by the Kentucky Arts…
-
The Great American Brass Band Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary this weekend in Danville. Brass band music fans from around the world are expected…
-
Danville’s city manager says unresolved legal questions forced the city’s proposed “fairness ordinance” to be tabled Monday night. Ron Scott says the…
-
Police say a Pulaski County pastor has been arrested and charged with murder in the September 20th triple slaying at a Danville pawn shop.The…
-
The two owners of a Danville pawn shop and a third person were shot to death at the downtown store Friday, and police continued to search for a…
-
A prestigious summer arts residency program for Kentucky high-schoolers is relocating to Centre College in Danville. The Kentucky Center Governor’s School…
-
Courier-Journal political writer James R. Carroll says Danville, Kentucky and Centre College have been universally praised for the outstanding job they…
-
Even though the candidates for vice president met in Danville Thursday night, Kentucky issues such as coal and the auto industry weren’t heavily…
-
The candidates for vice president will take center stage when they debate at Centre College next month, but the facility will have a place for others want…