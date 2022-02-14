Dancing Well

-
A new study finds that a program based in Louisville, Kentucky is having a positive impact on military veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The…
-
A Kentucky project that provides specially adapted community dances for military veterans with PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury has been awarded a $10,000…
-
The opening day has been set for the new Radcliff Veterans Center. On Feb. 15, the first three residents will arrive at what’s been designed as a…
-
A Kentucky barn dance-style program for military veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury has been approved for a research…
-
A dance program is offering Kentucky veterans with mental health issues a way to ease back into civilian life.The state’s Department of Veterans Affairs…