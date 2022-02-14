-
Growing up in Santiago de Cuba, Renesito Avich's parents became when he started whistling melodies at three months old. A child psychologist told them not…
A centerpiece of Cuban music is the percussion section. In conjunction with Western Kentucky University's International Year of Cuba, Professor Mark…
Most people are familiar with the stereotypes of Cuba: old cars, salsa music, rum, cigars, picturesque beaches and warm weather. For Cubans who grew up…
On a Sunday morning this past May, several dozen men – mostly in their 50s and 60s, gathered at a community park in Cienfuegos, a small town about two…
In the morning, the Malecón, a sidewalk that runs along the seawall on the northern tip of Havana is full of runners, walkers and fisherman. At night, it…
El Gran Teatro de La Habana is located next to the Capitol building in the heart Old Havana. This prominent placement speaks to the importance of ballet…
It’s after dark and a tour guide leads the way off the beaten path to a neighborhood just outside of the Vedado section of Havana. Francesca Sunkin, a…
The overhead bins are stuffed on the 40-minute flight from Fort Lauderdale to Havana. Cuban residents returning from spending time in the United States…
Some government and business leaders in Kentucky want the U.S. to lift its oldest economic sanctions against Cuba.Tuesday marked the launch of the…