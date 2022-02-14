critical race theory

-
Kentucky students rallied against bills that would limit discussions of race in the classroom at the state Capitol on Thursday.The Republican-led…
A Democratic state lawmaker has filed a bill to require public middle and high schools to teach the history of racism in the country.Louisville Rep.…
State and local education leaders doubled down on their commitment to racial equity Tuesday, during an hours-long legislative committee meeting about…
Two more Kentucky Republican lawmakers want to limit teaching about systemic racism in the state’s public schools. Nicholasville Rep. Matt Lockett and…
A Kentucky state lawmaker has proposed a measure that would make schools subject to fines and teachers subject to discipline if they talk about systemic…