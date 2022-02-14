-
Kentucky’s highest female office-holder is hoping more women will become political candidates.Lieutenant Governor Crit Luallen, speaking to the Bowling…
Crit Luallen is Kentucky's 56th lieutenant governor after a private swearing-in ceremony at the home of a retired Kentucky chief justice.Democratic Gov.…
Former Kentucky state auditor Crit Luallen says she will not run for governor in 2015.Luallen has been mentioned as a possible Democratic contender as…
One of Kentucky's leading Democrats, former state auditor Crit Luallen, is expressing interest in a run for Governor in 2015 while ruling out speculation…