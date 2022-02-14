criminal justic reform

-
Racial disparities are the common thread among the issues the ACLU of Kentucky plans to focus on addressing in the 2020 legislative session.The three…
During the first televised debate of this year’s race for governor, Gov. Matt Bevin claimed that the state hasn’t expanded its prison population under his…
A Kentucky policy institute is pushing state lawmakers to address criminal justice reform during the next legislative session. The left-leaning Kentucky…
U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is applauding a decision by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring criminal justice reform to a vote by the…
The wife of U.S. Senator Rand Paul is lending her voice to criminal justice reform. Kelley Paul is joining her husband and fellow Republicans who are…
A new poll suggests that a majority of Kentuckians think the nation’s criminal justice system is in need of reform, and they want U.S. Senate Majority…