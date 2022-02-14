-
The group seeking to build a proposed Noah's Ark theme park in Grant County is once again seeking approval of tax incentives.The Courier-Journal reports…
-
One of TV’s best known science educators, Bill Nye, wrapped up this week’s visit to Kentucky by debating the founder of the Creation Museum Tuesday…
-
A Noah’s Ark biblical theme park planned for northern Kentucky could collapse without more bond buyers. Bloomberg News reports about $29 million in…
-
Science guy Bill Nye is set to visit Kentucky next month for a debate on science and creation with Creation Museum founder Ken Ham.Ham wrote on his…
-
A New Jersey-based organization hopes to move its online-only hall of fame for creationist to a brick-and-mortar facility in northern Kentucky. The…