Kentucky's Council on Postsecondary Education is recieving hundreds of thousands of dollars to help adult learners.The $400,000 Lumina Foundation grant…
Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education is meeting Thursday, Oct. 25, to interview the three finalists being considered for Council president.The…
Kentucky’s college freshmen this fall are being urged to take 15 credit hours to become nearly twice as likely to graduate on time. A new policy brief by…
The board that governs higher education in Kentucky is considering a proposal to change the minimum guidelines for admission to public colleges and…
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Bob King says Kentucky’s recent strides in economic recovery have not been reflected in its funding…
The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education voted Thursday to cap tuition increases for in-state undergraduate students at the state’s public schools…