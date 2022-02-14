-
The Kentucky State Police agency says it’s not taking a position for, or against, a new law that allows citizens to carry a concealed firearm without a…
-
Gun owners in Kentucky can get permits to carry concealed weapons under a new online application process.The Courier-Journal reports that the process…
-
The Kentucky House has passed a bill aimed at allowing domestic-violence victims to obtain temporary permits to carry concealed weapons.Supporters say the…
-
Legislation that would allow those with permits to carry concealed weapons into bars and restaurants is on its way to the Kentucky House. The Senate…