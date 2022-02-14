-
Federal Judge Says Colorado Coal Mine Permit Must Consider Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Could This AffeA federal judge in Colorado has ruled the federal government should have taken the indirect environmental effects of expanding the Colowyo and Trapper…
-
Environmental groups are going to court to argue that Kentucky and West Virginia are doing a poor job of enforcing federal clean water rules.Kentuckians…
-
The man who will help lead Kentucky’s effort to meet new air pollution standards says his office will stay above the political battle surrounding the…
-
A new report on U.S. power plant emissions says Kentucky has the highest rate of carbon dioxide emissions in the nation.The report was produced by…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court is upholding the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate coal pollution that crosses state lines.Tuesday’s 6-2…