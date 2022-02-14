-
Two of the largest coal-fired power plant retirements in the U.S. in 2020 are happening in Kentucky.The Tennessee Valley Authority’s Paradise Unit 3 near…
-
Westmoreland Coal Company, one of the oldest mining companies in the country, became the second major coal bankruptcy of the Trump presidency Tuesday when…
-
The CEO of a company behind a new coal mine project in McLean County, Kentucky has resigned. The announcement from the Australian mining company Paringa…
-
After being name-checked in two of President Donald Trump’s recent speeches, a new coal mine opened in Pennsylvania last week.“Next week we’re opening a…
-
Thousands of retired coal miners will rally in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to urge Congress to shore up a fund that supports their pensions and…
-
Officials believe there are fewer coal jobs in Kentucky than there have been in more than 115 years.News outlets report that a quarterly report from the…
-
The number of coal jobs in Kentucky continue to decline. A report from the state Energy and Environment Cabinet says the number of jobs statewide dropped…
-
White signs advocating for the protection of pension and healthcare benefits were waived at a United Mine Workers of America rally in Lexington Tuesday.…
-
The U.S Department of Labor has funded a grant worth $3.4 million to help retrain out-of-work coal miners in Kentucky.Shuttering coal mines have left…
-
All over eastern Kentucky, you see cars and pickup trucks with black license plates proclaiming the owner is a “friend of coal.”Even though the license…