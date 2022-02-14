-
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Trump Administration’s latest regulatory rollback for coal-fired power plants will benefit Kentucky…
-
President Donald Trump told the Department of Energy to “prepare immediate steps” to stop the closures of coal and nuclear power plants in the Ohio Valley…
-
Owensboro Municipal Utilities is switching to a different source of energy after more than 100 years of burning coal.There’s a lot of talk - and hope -…
-
A new analysis from an environmental group takes a deep look at the potential health consequences of either retrofitting or retiring a Western Kentucky…
-
The Kentucky Public Service Commission has signed off on a plan that lets Kentucky Power convert part of its Big Sandy power plant to natural gas.The…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court is upholding the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate coal pollution that crosses state lines.Tuesday’s 6-2…
-
A new report says Kentucky is the worst state in the nation when it comes to toxic air pollution from coal-fired power plants. The analysis was released…