Often, pollution is invisible. It’s in the exhaust particles we breathe walking past traffic, or the traces of mercury in Kentucky fish. But at the Green…
Federal environmental regulators have released proposed changes to two rules related to the disposal of coal ash and wastewater from coal-fired power…
The Tennessee Valley Authority is preparing to move decades of coal ash sitting near the Cumberland River in Gallatin, after a settlement with…
Ashes from the coal burned to fuel America’s appetite for energy are buried in unlined pits and landfills scattered across the country.Now, first the…
The coal used to power our homes leaves behind mountains of ash. At one power plant in Western Kentucky, that coal ash is stored in a pair of unlined…
Environmental groups are challenging a regulation that gives Kentucky power plants until 2020 to clean up pollution leaching out of unlined coal ash…
Kentucky power plants will have more time to clean up pollution leaking out of coal ash landfills and ponds under new federal rules.Last month, A WFPL…
A pilot-scale facility that extracts valuable rare earth elements from coal waste byproducts officially opened its doors this week at West Virginia…
Curt and Debbie Havens’ ranch style home is the gathering place for their family. Their two boys grew up playing in the streets in this quiet neighborhood…