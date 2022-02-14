clean water

-
Eastern Kentucky’s water problems are well documented, but for Pike County, some help may be on the way. The county’s two Appalachian Regional Commission…
Consumer response to the COVID-19 pandemic is causing problems for one local utility in Kentucky. An increase in the improper disposal of paper and other…
Kentucky’s Public Service Commission released results of a months-long investigation into high rates of water loss in certain rural water districts. The…
Communities across the Ohio Valley are among an estimated 2 million Americans that do not have consistent access to clean drinking water and basic indoor…
Tap water delivered by more than 2,000 water systems across the Ohio Valley contain pollutants, many harmful to human health, even though they mostly meet…
Janet Clayton is standing thigh-deep in a back channel of the Elk River. Clad in a wetsuit and knee pads, the silver-haired biologist with the West…
West Liberty University Professor Zachary Loughman has dedicated his professional life to crustaceans – specifically freshwater crayfish. He dips his hand…
Jason Walker spends $50 per month on bottled water. He spends three hours each week standing by the small stream that runs near his house, pumping creek…
Shortly after this story aired West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that the state had secured federal funding needed to help Pine Grove finish a…