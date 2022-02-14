-
St. Vincent’s Mission has been doing the work of feeding, clothing and sheltering the people of Floyd County, Kentucky, since 1968. “We believe that all…
-
United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts said he’s been hearing the term “just transition” tossed around for more than 20 years as part of…
-
For decades now, rhetoric around action on climate change has been about things like saving the planet, or saving polar bears. Just think: How many times…
-
An analysis of natural gas production in the Ohio Valley finds that the biggest gas producing counties in the region suffered economically over the past…
-
Democrats made their pitch to the American people during a largely virtual Democratic National Convention and addressing climate change emerged as a…
-
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s $2 trillion clean energy plan is drawing praise from organizations that work with coal communities…