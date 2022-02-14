-
Former WKU swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Claire Donahue made the U.S. team for the 2013 FINA World Championships after coming in second Thursday night…
-
Olympic gold medalist Claire Donahue is spending Tuesday on the campus of her alma mater, WKU. The former Hilltopper swimmer brought home a gold medal…
-
She may not have been in the pool Saturday, but former WKU swimmer Claire Donahue will bring home an Olympic gold medal just the same.The U.S. women's…
-
Former WKU swimmer Claire Donahue helped the United States 400 meter individual medley relay team advance to Saturday's finals by swimming in Friday's…
-
Another Olympic swimmer with Kentucky connections is having a strong showing in the pool. Louisville native Clark Burckle swam the sixth-fastest time…
-
Claire Donahue finished out of the medal race Sunday, but she still has one more chance at Olympic gold. Donahue, a former WKU swimmer, finished 7th in…
-
Claire Donahue qualified for the Olympics at trials in Omaha last week, turning in the sixth fastest time in world history in the 100 meter butterfly.…
-
WKU graduate Claire Donahue won't be the only Olympic swimmer with ties to the Bluegrass State. Louisville native Clark Burckle has qualified for the…
-
For Claire Donahue it was the culmination of a life-long dream. The 23-year-old Tennessee native and WKU graduate finished second in the 100 meter…