A non-profit organization is preserving part of Kentucky’s Civil War history.The 1862 Battle of Perryville was Kentucky’s largest and bloodiest Civil War…
The two day Battle of Nashville was marked by delays, confusion, some say incompetence and bitter, vicious warfare. WKU historians Dr. Glenn LaFantasie…
Abraham Lincoln’s place in history is well-defined. He’s the great emancipator, the man who preserved the Union. Jefferson Davis’ legacy, however, is a…
When a young Bowling Green woman’s diary was published as a book in 2009, it gave a glimpse of life in Kentucky during the Civil War.But those entries…
A new piece of American history is now on display at the Kentucky Museum, but if you don’t look closely, you might miss it.The handwritten note from 1864…
A newly released study has raised the estimated deaths from the Civil War by almost 20 percent. Joe Corcoran speaks with WKU Civil War historians Dr.…
In his storied career as a federal judge and former director of the FBI and CIA, William Webster was guided partly by the great-grandfather he never knew…
Eight Civil War battlefields, including three in Kentucky and Tennessee, are receiving more than $2.4 million in grants to help with land acquisition. The…
This fall marks the 150th anniversary of Kentucky’s largest Civil War battle. To honor that event, planning is well underway for the October re-enactment…
The casualty numbers of the Civil War were staggering for both the Union and the Confederacy. They would have been much higher without the thousands of…