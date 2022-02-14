-
Isabella Back, 18, pulls her jacket tight around herself as she crosses the gravel driveway. “So we’re going about 10 feet from my house to my dad’s…
A bill that would ban tobacco products and vaping in Kentucky public schools passed through a state House Committee Thursday.Republican Rep. Kim Moser…
Hundreds of kids scurrying to buses are oblivious to a sign above them declaring Bourbon County High School “100 percent Tobacco Free.” But upstairs in…
A Kentucky doctor wants to improve the overall health of the state by increasing the tobacco tax.Dr. Patrick Withrow, a retired cardiologist and the…
Kentucky has ranked first in the country in deaths from lung cancer for years, and about a third of those deaths were related to smoking, according to a…
Ten months after completing a smoking cessation class, Terrence Silver started smoking cigarettes again. It was his first attempt at quitting after…
A Kentucky-based tobacco company is involved in a $3 million tax dispute with the federal government and is asking a judge to stop the potential seizure…