Embattled Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will run in this weekend’s Preakness Stakes.The Maryland Jockey Club and a lawyer for trainer Bob Baffert…
Key employees at the Churchill Downs racetrack may strike on Derby Day. Representatives for the track’s workers’ union said they haven’t been able to come…
Churchill Downs plans to open for its 131st Fall Meet this weekend as the state contends with a third surge in COVID-19 infections. The racetrack has…
Churchill Downs has closed general admission at the Kentucky Derby this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The track still plans to host an…
The Kentucky Derby has an outsize impact on the Louisville region’s economy. It’s Churchill Downs’ signature event. Hotels run out of rooms and short-term…
This week’s blast of winter weather has prompted officials at Churchill Downs to cancel Wednesday's live racing program. The main dirt track is frozen and…
Churchill Downs is considering dropping September racing in 2015 if required to share racing dates with Kentucky Downs.Track president Kevin Flannery told…
Before the horses sprint from the starting gates, the Kentucky Derby crowd will hand over millions of dollars in wagers. Gamblers lucky enough to pick the…
The home of the Kentucky Derby wants to make sure every fan attending the famous race actually sees the horses running.Churchill Downs said Monday it will…