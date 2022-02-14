-
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency after severe weather moved through Kentucky on New Year’s Day.“Parts of Western and Eastern…
-
Habitat for Humanity in Kentucky’s Pennyrile Region is adding a new service to its previous focus of building new homes for people who qualify based on…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of more than 6,400 Kentuckians. The grief has been intensified by health precautions that limit how many people…
-
When Robert Celing’s wife drove him from their home in Pembroke to Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville on June 21, he knew there was a…
-
A celebration of the Afro-centric holiday, Kwanzaa, is coming back to Hopkinsville, Ky., for the second year.Activities begin on Dec. 26 with a Kwanzaa…
-
Less than a year away now from a total solar eclipse expected to draw thousands of tourists to western Kentucky, the Kentucky Department of Travel and…
-
A Hopkinsville police officer is in jail on child sex abuse charges. Ian Levi Damber, 32, was arrested Friday morning and is charged with five counts of…
-
One of the K-9 officers working with the Christian County Sheriff’s department is now wearing a high-dollar piece of protective equipment. Timo is a…
-
Four people between the ages of 17-20 have been arrested in Christian County, in connection with the videotaped sexual assault of a minor Sunday morning.…
-
Christian County is trying a unique approach to combat growing domestic violence issues. The Christian County attorney's office has a subdivision solely…