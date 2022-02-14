Christian Care Medishare

-
A bill that would allow exemptions for Christian health sharing organizations to operate in Kentucky sailed over it first hurdle in a Senate…
Kentucky Senate Republicans are rallying around a bill to allow a Christian health-sharing organization to continue operating in Kentucky. Christian Care…
Members of a Christians-only health insurance plan will lose their coverage on Thursday under a judge's order to cease operations. Franklin County Circuit…
A judge’s order blocking a Christian health sharing group from doing business in Kentucky has rallied supporters. This week, Judge Thomas Wingate ordered…
Kentucky Tea Party activist David Adams has stepped up his battle with the state Department of Insurance by filing a federal civil rights complaint. Adams…