-
Supporters of legislation to push back the opening date for many Kentucky school districts are pointing to a study claiming the early return to school…
-
Somerset businessman Michael Keck is joining the race to replace outgoing state senator Chris Girdler in the 15th District senate seat in Pulaski, Lincoln…
-
Pulaski County State Senator Chris Girdler announced last week he wouldn't be running for a second term in Frankfort but now his uncle says he's getting…
-
Late Wednesday morning Bob Thomas was pontificating about the state of the local economy and congress as he was filling up his green Toyota pickup truck…