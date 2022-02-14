-
Former Barren County Sheriff Chris Eaton has begun serving an 18 month sentence for two counts of witness tampering. Eaton was allowed to turn himself in…
-
The county's fiscal court Tuesday night approved paying Billy Stinnett $20,000 to settle his claim of excessive force against former sheriff Chris Eaton…
-
A federal appeals court is set to take up the case of former Barren County sheriff Chris Eaton's conviction on two counts of witness tampering.The U. S.…
-
A federal judge is allowing former Barren County Sheriff Chris Eaton to remain free while he appeals his conviction on two counts of witness…
-
When Barren County Judge-Executive Davie Greer began looking for a new sheriff, she didn't have to go far. She choose Kent Keen, who retired from the…
-
Kent Keen has been named the new Barren County Sheriff.Barren County Judge-Executive Davie Greer made the announcement to a standing-room only crowd at…
-
There's going to be a new sheriff in town Monday in Barren County.Judge-Executive Davie Greer told the Glasgow Daily Times that's when she plans to…
-
Former Barren County Sheriff Chris Eaton will spend a year and a half in prison related to his trial on civil rights violations. Eaton was sentenced…
-
The Aug. 1 sentencing of Barren County Sheriff Chris Eaton remains on schedule after a federal judge rejected a motion for acquittal or a new trial. In…
-
Update at 10:30 p.m.: Jury finds Barren County Sheriff Chris Eaton guilty on two counts of witness tampering. Deputy Aaron Bennett and Drug Task Force…