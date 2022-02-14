-
A new NBC News-Marist poll puts Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul at the top of the list of 2016 Republican White House hopefuls in both Iowa and New Hampshire.…
-
The controversy that has surrounded New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie hasn’t dashed his 2016 presidential aspirations – at least not according to New…
-
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says he and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will continue to disagree over national security and other issues, but the Republican…
-
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie doesn't appear to want his war of words with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul to end anytime soon.Christie fired back at Paul on…