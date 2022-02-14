-
Louisville health officials continue to monitor the temperatures of international travelers for signs of the novel coronavirus as federal health officials…
Louisville’s UPS air hub continues to operate flights to and from China while taking precautions to protect pilots and limit potential exposure to the…
About 50 people in Jefferson County are in isolation and are self-monitoring for symptoms of the novel coronavirus after returning from trips to mainland…
A manufacturer of recycled plastic products in Evansville, Indiana is experiencing a surge in business due, in part, to China halting the import of…
Tom Folz drives around on a sunny, August afternoon and surveys the thousands of acres of dark green, leafy soybean plants and tall stalks of corn he…
Ohio Valley farmers say the latest tariff escalation between the Trump administration and China could continue to hurt their businesses, with many farmers…
Kentucky's Governor is meeting Monday night with the Chinese Ambassador to the U.S.Matt Bevin and Cui Tiankai will discuss economic development at the…
President Donald Trump’s desire to help boost the Ohio Valley’s energy industry and bring back mining jobs could be stymied by the administration's…
