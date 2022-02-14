-
A Kentucky youth advocacy group is calling for state earned income tax credits as a means to get families with children out of poverty.Newly released U.S.…
-
Kentucky ranks 34th in the nation in overall child well-being, according to a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.The 2017 Kids Count Data Book…
-
Poverty grips more than a quarter of Kentucky’s kids.About 260,000 children in Kentucky live in poverty, and more are living in pockets of poverty across…
-
New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau show Kentucky ranks 40th in the nation for child poverty.The Census Bureau’s American Community Survey says…