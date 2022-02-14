-
Stacy Bilodeau has wanted to go back to work for years, but she doesn’t have child care. The mother of two from Murray, Ky. is the only one available to…
The COVID-19 pandemic intensified the existing shortage of regulated child care in Kentucky and across America. Child care centers were shut down for a…
Pre-pandemic, the iKids Childhood Enrichment Center had up to 75 children in its care. Now, the Marshall County facility is open with just 12 children of…
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that child care centers across the state must close by the end of Friday in response to the coronavirus…