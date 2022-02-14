-
The state’s first charter school applicant, River Cities Academy, lost its appeal to the Kentucky Board of Education. The board decided Tuesday not to…
State officials say a group of embattled charter schools in Antioch should remain open — at least for now.Knowledge Academies, which runs two middle…
School choice is a big buzzword in education policy, and in many parts of the country, opinions on it usually run along party lines. Republicans tend to…
The Trump administration's top education official on Wednesday urged school choice supporters in Kentucky — a coalition that includes the state's…
During the upcoming Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers will consider taking up a variety of proposals like a new attempt to change state worker pension…
The Kentucky Board of Education has approved new high school graduation requirements, mandating students demonstrate competency in basic math and reading,…
Kentucky’s Department of Education will lobby the legislature to fund charter schools, hold back third graders who don’t meet reading standards and take…
The opening of charter schools in Kentucky could be delayed if a two-year budget passed this week by the General Assembly is signed by Governor Bevin.The…
Charter schools might not come to Kentucky this year after all.Last year, Kentucky became the 44th state to make charter schools legal. But the mechanism…
A group of Kentuckians tasked with setting up a framework for charter schools to operate is officially down to work. The Charter Schools Advisory Council…