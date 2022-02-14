-
The Trump administration has made good on a promise to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on some major U.S. trading partners, including the European…
With sunglasses perched atop his camouflage cap, Brady Carwile filled out an application at a job fair in a community center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.…
Regional iron and steel industry leaders say they are disappointed by the Trump administration’s delay on a decision about which countries will face new…
A company that produces aluminum is adding more than 250 jobs and investing over $100 million to improve one of its smelters in Kentucky.Gov. Matt Bevin…
Century Aluminum Executive Vice President Jesse Gary said his company will begin hiring up to 300 new workers for its Hancock County smelter as soon as a…
The Ohio Valley was once synonymous with steel. Even after the industry’s sharp decline the region is still home to many industries that produce or use…
The Hancock County Judge-Executive says he feels “helpless” following the announcement that a major employer plans to sharply reduce operations in late…
Big Rivers Electric Corporation plans to sell wholesale power to Nebraska customers in hopes of cutting costs to current customers.Big Rivers has lost…
Union workers at a western Kentucky aluminum smelter have ratified a new contract which ends a month-long work stoppage. About 560 employees of Century…
A Webster County aluminum smelter and its workers have reached a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement covering about 400 hourly workers.The deal…