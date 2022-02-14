-
Small museums across Kentucky are a vital part of the state's tourism industry. Like so many other institutions, these specialized museums are facing the…
A city in Muhlenberg County that has a population of about 5,800 has a new amphitheater that can accommodate an audience of 5,000.Central City built its…
For 15 years beginning in 1988, Phil and Don Everly returned to the town of Central City, Ky. to perform an annual benefit “Homecoming” concert which, at…
A memorial service is being held this weekend for Phil Everly near Central City, where the Everly Brothers entertained for years at a homecoming…