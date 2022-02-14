-
Once a year, children race black and orange woolly worms up taut strings in Beattyville, Ky., goading them to the top by blowing with straws or…
-
Rural Kentucky, especially in far-eastern and western parts of the state, saw sharp declines in population over the last ten years, according to new data…
-
-
-
-
-
The 2020 Census has been overshadowed by information overload and concern about COVID-19. But a community census group in Daviess County has kept up its…
-
A group in Daviess County is already in high gear in its mission to get residents counted in the 2020 U.S. Census, including populations that are…
-
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for thousands of temporary positions across Kentucky and the nation to assist with the 2020 count. Most of…
-