-
A Catholic priest in Kentucky says this week’s fire of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will likely bring people of all faiths together. The Catholic…
-
The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro has released the names of more than a dozen priests who have credible allegations against them for sexual abuse of a…
-
The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro has temporarily suspended a priest while he’s being investigated on child sexual abuse allegations.Fr. Joseph Edward…
-
The Diocese of Owensboro wants to have a conversation with the public about sexual misconduct in the Catholic Church. The diocese will hold a listening…
-
A Catholic diocese in Kentucky has permanently suspended a priest accused of sexual abuse.Tina Casey with the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro says the Rev.…
-
The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro says two victims have recently stepped forward with allegations of sexual abuse. One victim claimed the abuse occurred…
-
The co-founder of Humana Inc. is giving $1 million to the Catholic Education Foundation of Louisville to help students attend catholic schools.The gift…
-
A new political action committee is hoping to strengthen the political power of Catholics in Kentucky. The Kentucky Catholic PAC was founded by Louisville…